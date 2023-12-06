EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Eric Richard Remer Sells 5,669 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $54,875.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,825,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,013.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,013 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $39,487.92.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

EVCM stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,840. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.15 and a beta of 1.04. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $13.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on EVCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of EverCommerce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in EverCommerce by 871.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 379.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

