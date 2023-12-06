EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CMO Sells $197,439.84 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 21,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $197,439.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 174,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,134.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sarah Michelle Jordan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 305 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $3,001.20.

On Friday, September 15th, Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 14,101 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $135,087.58.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 5,787 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $55,323.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 153,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,840. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 143.9% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 142,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 84,147 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVCM. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded EverCommerce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.39.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

