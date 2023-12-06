EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Insider Shane Driggers Sells 2,255 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) insider Shane Driggers sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $21,129.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,354.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shane Driggers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Shane Driggers sold 1,377 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $12,337.92.

EverCommerce Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVCM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,840. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. EverCommerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in EverCommerce by 70.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 33,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the first quarter worth $2,153,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 166.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVCM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.39.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

