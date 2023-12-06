EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Insider Shane Driggers Sells 2,255 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) insider Shane Driggers sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $21,129.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,354.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shane Driggers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 27th, Shane Driggers sold 1,377 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $12,337.92.
EverCommerce Price Performance
NASDAQ:EVCM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,840. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. EverCommerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVCM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.39.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EverCommerce
About EverCommerce
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EverCommerce
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 14 best consumer staples dividend stocks
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- How to find blue-chip dividend stocks
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- What does consumer price index measure?
Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.