Evmos (EVMOS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $53.73 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One Evmos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0917 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Evmos has a market capitalization of $53.73 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Evmos has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000992 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Evmos
Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 785,632,037 coins and its circulating supply is 585,632,037 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Evmos
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Evmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.