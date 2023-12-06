Evotec (ETR:EVT) Trading 0.4% Higher

Evotec SE (ETR:EVT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €18.38 ($19.98) and last traded at €18.33 ($19.92). 228,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,360,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.26 ($19.84).

Evotec Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €20.12.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

