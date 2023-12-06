Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Farmers National Banc has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Farmers National Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 54.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Farmers National Banc to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.0%.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $486.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 177.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 4.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FMNB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut Farmers National Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Farmers National Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

View Our Latest Report on Farmers National Banc

About Farmers National Banc

(Get Free Report)

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.