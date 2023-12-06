Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) Shares Down 2.4%

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 11,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 37,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Farmmi Trading Up 2.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55.

Get Farmmi alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmmi

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Farmmi by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 20,624 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Farmmi by 86.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 36,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Farmmi during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Farmmi Company Profile

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, coprinus comatus, grifola frondosa, and hericium erinaceus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farmmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.