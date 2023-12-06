Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05.
Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.
