Financial Review: EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) versus CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

EverQuote has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEVA has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.9% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of CEVA shares are held by institutional investors. 38.5% of EverQuote shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of CEVA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 0 1 4 0 2.80 CEVA 0 2 4 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for EverQuote and CEVA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

EverQuote presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.33%. CEVA has a consensus price target of $30.80, indicating a potential upside of 41.35%. Given EverQuote’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EverQuote is more favorable than CEVA.

Profitability

This table compares EverQuote and CEVA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote -16.67% -34.24% -24.17% CEVA -12.20% -4.07% -3.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EverQuote and CEVA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $320.52 million 1.07 -$24.42 million ($1.61) -6.32 CEVA $117.67 million 4.36 -$23.18 million ($0.59) -36.93

CEVA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EverQuote. CEVA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EverQuote, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CEVA beats EverQuote on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About CEVA

(Get Free Report)

CEVA, Inc. operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI). The company licenses a family of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, and integrated IP solutions, including DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile, broadband, cellular IoT, and radio access network; imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled devices; audio/voice/sound and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for wearables, hearables, and multiple IoT markets; sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit solutions for hearables, wearables, AR/VR, PC, robotics, remote controls, and IoT; and wireless IoT for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 4/5/6/6E, Ultra-wideband (UWB), and NB-IoT. Its technologies are licensed to companies, which design, manufacture, market, and sell application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial, aerospace and defense, and IoT companies for incorporation into various end products. The company delivers its DSP cores, platforms, and AI processors in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. The company licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.