First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

First Niles Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FNFI opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. First Niles Financial has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21.

About First Niles Financial

First Niles Financial, Inc operates as a holding company for the Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services in Ohio, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings, money market deposit, statement savings, and Christmas club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

