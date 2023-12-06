First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.
First Niles Financial Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FNFI opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. First Niles Financial has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21.
About First Niles Financial
