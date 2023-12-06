First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII – First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF (NYSE:FDEU) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII – First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF (NYSE:FDEU – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.61 and last traded at $12.59. Approximately 23,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 48,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII – First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII - First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII – First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII – First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII – First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDEU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII – First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII – First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII – First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,671,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 44,530 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII – First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII – First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII - First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII - First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.