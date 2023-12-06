First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII – First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF (NYSE:FDEU) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII – First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF (NYSE:FDEU – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.61 and last traded at $12.59. Approximately 23,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 48,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII – First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII – First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII – First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF
About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII – First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII – First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 14 best consumer staples dividend stocks
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- How to find blue-chip dividend stocks
- What is a Special Dividend?
- What does consumer price index measure?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII - First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII - First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.