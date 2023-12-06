First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Shares Down 0.1%

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.24 and last traded at $19.26. 5,146 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 6,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.27.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97. The company has a market cap of $28.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.95.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th.
The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.
