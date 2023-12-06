First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Shares Down 0.1%

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.24 and last traded at $19.26. 5,146 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 6,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.27.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97. The company has a market cap of $28.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.95.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCEF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

