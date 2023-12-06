First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Stock Price Up 1.1%

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.81 and last traded at $19.69. Approximately 90,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 448% from the average daily volume of 16,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.86.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.1592 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLN. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,084.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period.

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

