First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Stock Price Up 1.1%

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.81 and last traded at $19.69. Approximately 90,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 448% from the average daily volume of 16,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $65.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.86.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.1592 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- 14 best consumer staples dividend stocks
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- How to find blue-chip dividend stocks
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- What does consumer price index measure?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.