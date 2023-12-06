Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 5,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 7,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.
The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25.
Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.66 million during the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%.
Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.
