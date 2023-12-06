Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 5,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 7,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Franklin Wireless Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25.

Get Franklin Wireless alerts:

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.66 million during the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Wireless

About Franklin Wireless

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Franklin Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Wireless by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Wireless by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.