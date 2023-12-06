Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Jian Xie Sells 1,779 Shares

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) COO Jian Xie sold 1,779 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $49,047.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 385,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,617,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Jian Xie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 16th, Jian Xie sold 1,617 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $44,063.25.
- On Thursday, September 7th, Jian Xie sold 1,492 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $46,863.72.
Fulgent Genetics Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.52. 172,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,154. The company has a market cap of $785.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.44. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $44.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 38,312 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter worth $2,617,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 450.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fulgent Genetics Company Profile
Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.
