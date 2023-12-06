Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 173,230 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 94.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,841 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 173,230 shares during the quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 806.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 82,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $14,238,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,275,744.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,953 shares of company stock worth $24,646,681 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.6 %

TMUS stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.98. The company had a trading volume of 798,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,258,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $179.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.36 and a 200 day moving average of $139.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $155.59.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.