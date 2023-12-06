Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.23

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.23 and traded as low as C$2.89. Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) shares last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 744,837 shares traded.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$347.59 million and a P/E ratio of -26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.91.
Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.
