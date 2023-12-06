Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSYGet Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.86 and last traded at $17.17. Approximately 1,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.56.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

