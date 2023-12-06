Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to Issue $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, January 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

Greif has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Greif has a dividend payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Greif to earn $5.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Shares of NYSE GEF traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.66. 261,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,510. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. Greif has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GEF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greif in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Greif in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Greif by 326.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

