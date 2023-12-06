Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greif had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Greif Price Performance

NYSE:GEF traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $69.65. 264,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. Greif has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GEF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Greif in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Greif by 26.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in Greif by 22.0% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 5,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Greif by 9.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

See Also

