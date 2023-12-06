Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.19 and last traded at $26.75. Approximately 2,024 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 5,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

Halma Trading Up 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

