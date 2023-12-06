Harmony Energy Income Trust Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:HEIT)

Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

LON HEIT opened at GBX 79.60 ($1.01) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 77.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 90.40. Harmony Energy Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 70.20 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 126.50 ($1.60).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Hugh McNeal bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £1,998 ($2,523.68). 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.64) price target on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Company Profile

Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in energy storage and renewable energy generation projects in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

