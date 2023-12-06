Harmony Energy Income Trust Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:HEIT)

Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Harmony Energy Income Trust Stock Down 1.5 %
LON HEIT opened at GBX 79.60 ($1.01) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 77.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 90.40. Harmony Energy Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 70.20 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 126.50 ($1.60).
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Hugh McNeal bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £1,998 ($2,523.68). 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Harmony Energy Income Trust
Harmony Energy Income Trust Company Profile
Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in energy storage and renewable energy generation projects in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Harmony Energy Income Trust
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Carvana just had a bear call removed – is this buy time?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Selling the news in MongoDB is a buy-the-dip opportunity
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Skechers sprints to a record high, still has room to run
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Energy Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Energy Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.