Harvest Finance Hits One Day Volume of $1.63 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $24.78 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for $36.17 or 0.00082725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 705,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,879 tokens. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest Finance (FARM) is a decentralized platform that allows users to earn returns on their cryptocurrency investments without actively managing them. It uses strategized vaults to provide optimal yield rates on investments. FARM is the native ERC-20 token of Harvest Finance, which is used for governance, staking, voting on proposals, and incentivizing users. The amount of FARM staked by holders determines their influence on decisions about the project and platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

