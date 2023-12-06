Head to Head Review: Pazoo (OTCMKTS:PZOO) & Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT)

Pazoo (OTCMKTS:PZOO – Get Free Report) and Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pazoo and Paltalk’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pazoo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Paltalk $11.08 million 1.63 -$3.41 million ($0.15) -13.07

Pazoo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paltalk.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pazoo has a beta of -0.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paltalk has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

30.2% of Paltalk shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Pazoo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Paltalk shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pazoo and Paltalk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pazoo N/A N/A N/A Paltalk -11.53% -6.23% -5.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pazoo and Paltalk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pazoo 0 0 0 0 N/A Paltalk 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Paltalk beats Pazoo on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pazoo

Pazoo, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It offers laboratory testing services for marijuana. Pazoo, Inc.was formerly known as IUCSS, Inc. and changed its name to Pazoo, Inc. in May 2011. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

About Paltalk

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number. The company provides ManyCam, a live streaming software and virtual camera that allows users to deliver professional live videos on streaming platforms, video conferencing applications, and distance learning tools; and product payment options, where users can pay by credit card, PayPal, western union, check, local e-wallet providers, or complete an in-app purchase through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for Android users. In addition, it offers technology services, such as development, integration, engineering, licensing, other services. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Jericho, New York.

