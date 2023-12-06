Hedera Trading 14% Higher Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0686 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $2.30 billion and $146.74 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00060046 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00022406 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000213 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011118 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001157 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003998 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,576,849,010 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,576,849,009.808907 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06753938 USD and is up 2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 198 active market(s) with $125,473,569.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

