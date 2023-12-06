Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of HNNAZ stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. 1,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $25.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.17.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Company Profile

hennessy advisors, inc. is the publicly traded investment manager of the hennessy funds. the company serves clients with integrity, honesty and candor. hennessy advisors’ strength lies in their disciplined investment style and commitment to managing their mutual funds for the benefit of their shareholders.

