Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
Shares of HNNAZ stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. 1,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $25.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.17.
Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Company Profile
