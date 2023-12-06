Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Stake Raised by Shay Capital LLC

Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,769 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Herbalife by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLF. TheStreet downgraded Herbalife from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Herbalife in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Herbalife from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on Herbalife in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of HLF stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 635,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,191. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.00. Herbalife Ltd. has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

