Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) COO Sells $80,461.73 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $80,461.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 400,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,531,400.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $82,379.66.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $64,570.31.

On Thursday, October 5th, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $56,898.59.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $57,720.56.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 0.7 %

HIMS traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.90. 1,989,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,458. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -52.35 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.59. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $12.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $226.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.08 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The business’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 340,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 96,277 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 427.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 553,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 219,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 19,468 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.36.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

