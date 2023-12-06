Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.11

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.11 and last traded at $32.11, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.11.

Hino Motors Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as various engines, service parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd.

