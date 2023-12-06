HIVE Digital Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Stock Price Up 11.8%

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.26 and last traded at C$5.23. Approximately 1,293,512 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 437,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.68.

HIVE Digital Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$460.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.52.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

