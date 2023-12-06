Horizen (ZEN) Price Hits $10.93 on Top Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. During the last week, Horizen has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $157.60 million and approximately $10.74 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $10.93 or 0.00024868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00071218 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00037214 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,419,806 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

