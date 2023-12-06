Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2,941.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI traded down $2.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $420.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $380.74 and a 200 day moving average of $386.86. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.