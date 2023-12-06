ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Sees Large Volume Increase

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,141,681 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 4,985,774 shares.The stock last traded at $24.26 and had previously closed at $24.37.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ICICI Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.92.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ICICI Bank by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in ICICI Bank by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

