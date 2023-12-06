ICON Hits Market Capitalization of $257.36 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 6th. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $257.36 million and $10.14 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 974,062,749 coins and its circulating supply is 974,063,345 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 974,035,517.4806404 with 974,035,526.6566583 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.261146 USD and is down -2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $10,351,418.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

