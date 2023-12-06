IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky Sells 7,128 Shares

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $521.56. 681,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,146. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $441.97 and a 200-day moving average of $474.70. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $564.73. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The business had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IDEXX Laboratories

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $400,000. Cannell & Co. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.