Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Major Shareholder Buys $85,735.60 in Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc bought 11,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $85,735.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,544,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,735,517.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Toro 18 Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 9,579 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $73,375.14.

On Monday, November 27th, Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 42,277 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $317,923.04.

On Friday, November 24th, Toro 18 Holdings Llc purchased 9,488 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $70,590.72.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Toro 18 Holdings Llc purchased 48,962 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $396,102.58.

On Friday, November 3rd, Toro 18 Holdings Llc bought 25,000 shares of Immersion stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $204,000.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Toro 18 Holdings Llc purchased 2,505 shares of Immersion stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $18,587.10.

On Friday, October 27th, Toro 18 Holdings Llc purchased 20,480 shares of Immersion stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,913.60.

Shares of IMMR traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $6.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,699. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.41. Immersion Co. has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. Immersion had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 115.24%. Analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Immersion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Immersion’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 16.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,637,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after acquiring an additional 237,119 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Immersion by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 960,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Immersion by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,421,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 2,275.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,188,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,357,000 after buying an additional 1,138,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 4.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,049,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,429,000 after buying an additional 45,514 shares in the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

