Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Gap Down to $15.99

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.99, but opened at $15.49. Indivior shares last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 5,932 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86.
Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Indivior had a negative net margin of 22.57% and a positive return on equity of 370.37%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Indivior PLC will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.
