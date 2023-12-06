Insider Buying: Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) EVP Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 1,000 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AAP traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,678,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.83. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $158.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($2.26). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth about $1,077,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,173.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 67,702 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $2,981,000. Finally, Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $1,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

