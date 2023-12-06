Insider Buying: Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Director Acquires 3,485 Shares of Stock

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 3,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $260,887.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,842,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,515,039.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, December 4th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 3,251 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.92 per share, with a total value of $243,564.92.

On Monday, November 27th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 69,100 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,074,013.00.

On Friday, November 24th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 41,290 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.45 per share, for a total transaction of $3,032,750.50.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 54,020 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.92 per share, with a total value of $3,939,138.40.

On Monday, November 20th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 70,500 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.01 per share, for a total transaction of $5,217,705.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 56,325 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.31 per share, with a total value of $3,960,210.75.

On Friday, November 10th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 47,012 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.13 per share, for a total transaction of $3,296,951.56.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 63,594 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.21 per share, for a total transaction of $4,655,716.74.

On Monday, November 6th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 61,443 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.05 per share, with a total value of $4,426,968.15.

On Friday, November 3rd, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 26,888 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,967,932.72.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Howard Hughes stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,579. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.92. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.42 and a one year high of $89.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $268.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.43 million. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 45.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HHH. TheStreet cut Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BWS Financial dropped their target price on Howard Hughes from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Howard Hughes from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $612,000. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,706,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,191,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,981,000. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

