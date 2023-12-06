Insider Selling: Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) CFO Sells 4,574 Shares of Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Grasso sold 4,574 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $25,431.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,741.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alector Price Performance

ALEC stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 395,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,324. The firm has a market cap of $474.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.69. Alector, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $9.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 146.80% and a negative return on equity of 74.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

Institutional Trading of Alector

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Alector by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

