Insider Selling: Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO Sells 3,303 Shares of Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $17,505.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,038.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arteris alerts:

On Tuesday, October 3rd, K Charles Janac sold 4,804 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $30,553.44.

Arteris Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIP traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $5.31. 78,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,801. Arteris, Inc. has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Arteris by 0.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,474,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arteris by 29.8% during the second quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after buying an additional 335,794 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arteris by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 12,752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arteris by 41.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 199,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Arteris by 29.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 677,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 156,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Arteris from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arteris from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

View Our Latest Report on Arteris

About Arteris

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.