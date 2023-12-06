Insider Selling: Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO Sells 3,303 Shares of Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $17,505.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,038.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 3rd, K Charles Janac sold 4,804 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $30,553.44.
Arteris Stock Performance
NASDAQ AIP traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $5.31. 78,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,801. Arteris, Inc. has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Arteris from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arteris from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.
About Arteris
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
