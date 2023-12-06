Insider Selling: Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Director Sells 1,503 Shares of Stock

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,695.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 2.0 %

BCC stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.21. The stock had a trading volume of 273,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,301. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.58. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $59.32 and a twelve month high of $115.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.71.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $5.20 per share. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 6.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on BCC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Boise Cascade

About Boise Cascade

(Get Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.