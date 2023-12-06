Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CRO Sells 1,920 Shares of Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $126,950.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 37,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,829.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Bubeck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $122,304.00.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.72. 268,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,077. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.93.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $275.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.70 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 130.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on CCOI. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 895.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 153.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

