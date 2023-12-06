Insider Selling: Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) President Sells 7,121 Shares of Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Crocs stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,555. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.83. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.91.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.16. Crocs had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 72.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Raymond James raised shares of Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Crocs by 245.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

