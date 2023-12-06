Insider Selling: Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) CFO Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dover Stock Up 1.3 %

Dover stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,006. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $160.66. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.63 and its 200 day moving average is $141.18.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Dover’s payout ratio is 28.02%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Dover by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.23.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

