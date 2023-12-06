Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Daveen Chopra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Daveen Chopra sold 8,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE EW traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $69.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,629,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,337. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 12,137 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,434,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,138,575,000 after buying an additional 1,390,427 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,388,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,450,000 after buying an additional 36,129 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 41.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,744,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,123,000 after acquiring an additional 807,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on EW. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.56.

Read Our Latest Report on Edwards Lifesciences

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.