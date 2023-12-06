Insider Selling: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells 42,402 Shares of Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 42,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $58,938.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 676,844 shares in the company, valued at $940,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of DNA stock remained flat at $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 18,624,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,732,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.55.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $55.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.47 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 272.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNA. Raymond James lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNA

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.