Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Sells $152,232.66 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 5,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $152,232.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,268,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,615,804.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,059,824.60.

FROG traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,144. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 0.76. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $30.94.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.52 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 22.23%. Equities research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in JFrog by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in JFrog during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FROG shares. Scotiabank started coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair raised shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.73.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

