Insider Selling: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) SVP Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $393,966.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,268.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Joseph Lynch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, November 29th, Brian Joseph Lynch sold 4,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $796,760.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MDGL traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $236.71. 408,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,390. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.21 and a fifty-two week high of $322.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.51 and a 200-day moving average of $192.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.90) by ($0.44). On average, research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDGL. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on MDGL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% during the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.