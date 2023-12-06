Insider Selling: RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) CRO Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RB Global Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE RBA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.76, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.07 and a twelve month high of $68.25.

Get RB Global alerts:

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.92 million. Analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in RB Global by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,078,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,688,000 after buying an additional 1,227,053 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,007,000 after acquiring an additional 977,171 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 20.4% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,924,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RB Global by 286.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,479,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in RB Global by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,617,000 after purchasing an additional 747,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on RBA shares. StockNews.com downgraded RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RB Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RB Global

RB Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.